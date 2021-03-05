The head of the Russian government Mikhail Mishustin visited the state scientific center of virology and biotechnology “Vector”, reports RIA News…

The prime minister was shown protective suits for laboratory workers in the “contagious zone”. Mishustin asked how difficult it is to create such a suit. The director of the center, Rinat Maksyutov, replied that the main difficulty was to make the reusable suit heavy-duty and at the same time be able to disinfect it in formalin vapor.

After that, the head of government examined the only reference laboratory of the World Organization for Avian Influenza in Russia.

The laboratory is expected to become a WHO Collaborating Center for Influenza this year, the world’s second focusing exclusively on highly pathogenic influenza viruses at the interface between animal and human viruses.

Recall that Mishustin arrived in Novosibirsk, where he works on March 4 and 5. It was noted that he will visit the State Scientific Center of Virology and Biotechnology “Vector”, where the vaccine against the Epivakkoron coronavirus was created. The Prime Minister will take part in the launch of a filling line for injectable vaccine preparations.

Earlier, the head of government said that in Russia the bulk of the mass vaccination against coronavirus should be completed by the fall.