Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishchustin said on September 2 that the government of the country, despite the coronavirus pandemic, fulfilled all social obligations in the first half of this year. RIA News…

As the Russian Prime Minister stressed, the authorities managed to ensure the balance of the budget with timely measures. “The economy, people received substantial additional assistance,” added Mishustin.

Earlier, Mishustin signed an order on the allocation of 34.3 billion rubles for the payment of monthly benefits to parents of children from three to seven years old. It was also reported that the Cabinet of Ministers will increase in 2020 the total amount of subsidies that are allocated to the regions within the framework of the Demography national project.

In addition, the government will allocate almost 22 billion rubles from the reserve fund for payments to doctors. Russian social workers were paid 9.3 billion rubles for work during the pandemic.