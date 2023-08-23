Mishustin called the shortage of personnel a serious challenge for the Russian economy

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, during a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, spoke about a serious challenge for the Russian economy and called such a shortage of personnel in a number of industries with record low unemployment rates. His words lead RIA News.

“This issue requires special attention, because in the long term, with positive dynamics in the economy, this can become a new, serious challenge for us,” the head of government said.

Mishustin added that timely training of personnel is needed, primarily to meet promising demand in key sectors. According to him, it is necessary to develop proposals for changing the scale and structure of employee training in accordance with the needs of the Russian economy.

Earlier, the prime minister called on young people to work more actively at domestic enterprises, as the country is actively developing engineering.