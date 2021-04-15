Russians will be able to return money for a tourist product in the field of outbound tourism under agreements concluded through March 31, 2020 inclusive. The corresponding order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Document published Online legal information.

The money will be paid from the funds of the personal liability fund of the tour operator “on the basis of the notification of the return of the indicated sums of money submitted by the tour operator <...> to the association of tour operators in the field of outbound tourism “.

On Thursday, April 15, Russia’s decision to limit air traffic with Turkey and close the border with Tanzania for a month and a half came into force. It is clarified that flights to Tanzania – both charter and regular – will be completely stopped until June 1. At the same time, there will remain two flights a week between Moscow and Istanbul, which will be operated by Aeroflot (on Tuesdays and Fridays) and Turkish Airlines (on Mondays and Fridays).