The head of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree extending the automatic renewal of licenses in some socially important areas for a year. reported on the website of the Russian government.

According to Mishustin, the automatic license mechanism performed well against the background of the crisis in 2020 caused by the pandemic. Then the government extended the validity of 41 thousand licenses, which reduced the costs of businesses and organizations associated with the passage of licensing procedures.

The new order extends the validity of more than 450 thousand permits for medical and pharmaceutical activities, education, ecology and other significant areas for a year.