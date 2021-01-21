The head of the Russian government, Mikhail Mishustin, signed a document on the purchase of the anti-tumor drug Procarbazin, produced abroad, reports RIA News…

The drug is used in the treatment of Hodgkin’s lymphoma and the central nervous system. It will be brought to Russia for the first time in many years.

A total of 642 packages will be purchased. This will provide the drug for those patients who need it.

The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation was instructed to issue permits for the import of drugs, Roszdravnadzor – to monitor how it will be used. The acquisition and supply will be handled by the Moscow Endocrine Plant.

Last fall, the Ministry of Health developed a draft measure to avoid a shortage of drugs for patients with cancer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The document, in particular, provides for the establishment of the maximum selling price for such drugs.