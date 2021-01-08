Russia practically does not need to purchase personal protective equipment from abroad, said on Friday, January 8, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting with the head of Rostec Sergei Chemezov.

“We have increased many times in a matter of days, months, the production of all the necessary personal protective equipment for our population and now we practically do not buy anything from abroad,” the head of government said.

He also drew attention to the work of Rostec on the production of personal protective equipment in the context of the coronavirus pandemic and noted that the corporation managed to implement a very serious project.

On December 31, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, summing up the results of the outgoing year, indicated that thanks to joint efforts in the country, the health care system was mobilized and problems with personal protective equipment and other necessary medical products were promptly resolved.

During a large press conference on December 17, President Vladimir Putin said that the country’s health system was more prepared for the scale of the COVID-19 problem, while many other world states could not cope with the burden. He recalled that 277 thousand beds were deployed in Russia in a short time, the shortage of doctors was quickly overcome. Also, the production of personal protective equipment has increased significantly.

