The government continues to work on amendments to reduce the regulatory burden on businesses and make it easier to obtain public services. This was stated by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a government meeting on Thursday, October 8.

“We are creating conditions so that companies can carry out a special assessment of jobs only once,” he said. If the organization of labor does not change at the enterprise, this is enough, he stressed.

The procedure for registering with the registry offices on all issues, including the birth of children and changing the name or surname of a person, is also changing. It will now be possible to arrange all this in any registry office, regardless of place of residence.

“The bill will speed up the transition to paperless document flow. Departments themselves should exchange the necessary data, without forcing people to collect unnecessary certificates, including when receiving social support measures, ”Mishustin said.

In September, the all-Russian association of passengers turned to the head of the government, Mikhail Mishustin, with a proposal to organize the sale of preferential air tickets via the Internet. In the letter, the organization is asked to identify passengers eligible for reduced-price flights through the portal of public services.