Mishustin said that by 2024 it is planned to introduce AI into the Russian economy up to 50%

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin revealed plans to introduce artificial intelligence into the Russian economy. His words convey RIA News.

As Mishustin noted, at present the implementation of AI in the Russian economy is at the level of about 20 percent. By 2024, this figure is planned to increase to 50 percent. At the same time, the Prime Minister stressed that this value is not easy to measure.

Earlier, Mikhail Mishustin called progress without artificial intelligence impossible. However, he called for listening to rational concerns about such technologies.

At the end of March, more than a thousand experts in the field of high technology and artificial intelligence signed an open letter calling for the suspension of neural network training due to risks. They argue that technologies with human-like artificial intelligence can pose a significant risk to society and humanity.