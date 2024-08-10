Novak tasked with coordinating climate policy issues

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has redistributed responsibilities between deputy prime ministers coordinating the work of federal executive bodies. This was reported on the official website government of the Russian Federation.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will fully coordinate the state climate policy. This will also affect issues of limiting greenhouse gas emissions, which were previously handled by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev. The latter, in turn, began to monitor the implementation of the national project “Ecology”. Previously, this work was entrusted to Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

Earlier, Mishustin said that the pace of economic development in Russia was faster than expected. In the first six months of 2024, industry demonstrated more than five percent growth.

At the end of July, Mishustin appointed Denis Tyupyshev as Deputy Minister of Economic Development, who previously headed the department of budget planning, state programs and national projects of the ministry.