The salaries of the Russian security officials will increase from October 1, it says in the decree of the government of the country.

According to the document signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, from October 1, 2021, the pay of servicemen (both contractors and conscripts), national guardsmen, police officers with special ranks, employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service, firefighters, customs officers and employees of the federal courier communications will be increased by 1.037 times …

Also, the pension of former employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for drug control will be increased.

The increase in salaries will take place at the expense of the budgetary funds provided for this, the document says.

Earlier, State Duma Deputy Gennady Onishchenko called the salaries of Russian civil servants “not so high”, referring to ordinary employees of ministries and other federal agencies.