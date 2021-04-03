Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Finance Minister Anton Siluanov to promptly solve the problem with the regions’ debts, which turned out to be the maximum over the past ten years. This is stated in the list assignments following the government meeting on April 1.

Four days have been allotted to develop mechanisms for replacing market debt with budget loans. Proposals must be submitted by April 7th. And by April 15, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Development will have to come up with new financial instruments to lend to Russian regions in the period 2022-2024.

The last point is related to investments in infrastructure, subject to the return of the loan to the federal budget. It is also proposed to establish mechanisms to control their intended use.

Related materials Soviet approach Food ration cards helped people in the USSR survive. Can they be introduced in Russia and is it necessary?

They started talking about the problem after the head of the Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin, said about the risk of a “debt pyramid” in the regions where they are forced to borrow to cover current expenses. Moreover, the loans are on commercial terms, since the state’s capabilities are not enough. In 15 regions, the deficit exceeded 10 percent of expenditures, in seven – more than 20 percent. The Kemerovo Region turned out to be the anti-leader, where the “hole” in the budget reached almost 30 percent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the governors under whom the regions have reached such a state. The head of state emphasized that it was they who drove their own regions into a “debt trap” and promised to put them in a “corresponding trap”.

Meanwhile, how celebrated in the Monitoring of the Economic Situation in Russia prepared by the Gaidar Institute and RANEPA, the debt burden in most Russian regions was high even before the pandemic. For the most part, it is associated with an attempt to comply with the May 2012 decree, which contained a requirement to increase salaries.

At the same time, Putin himself admitted that the country has developed a practice of adjusting salary indicators, thanks to which formal requirements are observed in the reports. By April 20, the government must submit a report on the situation with the salaries of employees of budgetary organizations.