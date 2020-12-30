Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered to reduce the number of deputy heads in several government departments at once.

As reported TASS, from January 1, 2021, the number of deputy ministers of energy will be reduced from seven to five. Also, the government ordered to reduce the number of specialized departments of the Ministry of Energy from 15 to 10.

The number of deputy ministers of natural resources is limited, now he is allowed to have only six deputies instead of seven. In the structure of the ministry, no more than 11 departments are allowed.

The order also contains reductions in the agencies subordinate to the Ministry of Natural Resources: Rosvodresursy and Rosleskhoz will have one less deputy.

Rosprirodnadzor will reduce the number of departments from 14 to 11, Rosleskhoz – from 12 to 10, Roshydromet from six to four.

Ministry of Agriculture, Rosrybolovstvo and Rosselkhoznadzor reduce the number of deputy heads of departments, each for one. Now the Minister of Agriculture has nine deputies, the heads of Rosrybolovstvo and Rosselkhoznadzor each have five deputies.

Rosalkogolregulirovanie will be able to have four deputies instead of the existing five.

Also shrink the number of deputy ministers of culture of the Russian Federation from six to four.

In November, the head of the Russian government, Mikhail Mishustin, proposed starting from January 1 to optimize the state of the civil servants. It was reported that a special working group would be set up to carry out the reform. It was reported that the staff of the central offices of the federal authorities should be reduced by 5% from the new year, and those of the territorial bodies by 10%. The freed up funds will remain in the wages fund.