Russian Prime Minister Mishustin said that the trade turnover in the EAEU in 2022 increased by 15 percent

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, during a meeting with State Duma deputies, spoke about the growth in trade between the countries that are members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). According to him, in 2022 it increased by 15 percent, reports TASS.

“What is the EAEU today? This is 180 million people and a GDP of more than two trillion dollars. And, of course, he proved his effectiveness by responding to challenges,” the prime minister said.

He stressed that, despite a large number of difficulties, including the coronavirus pandemic earlier and the sanctions pressure on Russia and Belarus that is currently taking place, trade among the EAEU member states is growing. Mishustin specified that in 2022 it increased by 15 percent and amounted to $80 billion.

Earlier, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) decided to extend the threshold for duty-free importation of goods into the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the amount of 1,000 euros until October 1.