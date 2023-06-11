The agreement to deepen industrial cooperation is one of the most important outcomes of the meeting of the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Sochi, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Saturday, June 11, in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.”

“I want to talk about, probably, one of the most important areas that we have agreed on is the deepening of industrial cooperation,” Mishustin shared.

He pointed out that examples of such cooperation were presented at the Eurasia is Our Home exhibition.

“I really hope that all our ideas, what we have been talking about these two days, will definitely come true,” the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation said.

On June 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the heads of government of the CIS and EAEU states, noted the need to more vigorously build up industrial cooperation and create new joint ventures, including under the common trademark “made in the CIS”.

Meetings of the Council of CIS Heads of Government and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council were held on June 7-9 in Sochi. As a result, several joint documents were adopted.