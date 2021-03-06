Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin laid flowers in the Park of Angels, built in memory of those killed in the fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping and entertainment center in Kemerovo. This is reported on website cabinet.

Also flowers were laid by the governor of the Kemerovo region Sergey Tsivilev.

The fire in “Winter Cherry” occurred on March 25, 2018. Then 60 people died, including 37 children. Another 147 people were injured. 15 people are accused in a criminal case.

A park appeared on the site of the demolished shopping and entertainment center. A memorial stone was also installed there.

We will remind, today Mishustin arrived in Kemerovo on a working visit. He has already held a meeting on the socio-economic development of the region. A meeting with Governor Sergei Tsivilev is also planned.