Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed to deal with the problem of paying salaries to workers at the Aleksievskaya mine in Kuzbass. He made such a statement on Saturday, March 6, at a meeting with the governor of the Kemerovo region, Sergei Tsivilev.

“You can’t leave people. People who find themselves in such a situation, of course, need to be given help. Therefore, I believe that we will help in this. Let’s talk with you how. We will help the regional authorities, ”Mishustin emphasized.

The prime minister also instructed the governor to take personal control over the issue of payments. As Mishustin noted, this issue also needs to be resolved jointly with law enforcement agencies and the Federal Tax Service (FTS).

“As the president says, the General Prosecutor’s Office should deal with such rudeness towards people. I have a request – to conduct appropriate coordination with law enforcement agencies, ”added the head of the Russian government.

The Aleksievskaya mine was previously part of the Zarechnaya coal company and was declared bankrupt in 2017. Since 2019, the company has begun delays in salary payments and layoffs of workers. Now the enterprise is not mining coal, mining and lowering the miners into the mine are prohibited due to violations of mandatory rules and regulations of industrial safety.

According to the regional authorities, the debt to the miners is 201 million rubles. Its repayment is possible after the sale of the enterprise. At the same time, 524 employees were dismissed from the enterprise, including 189 people were laid off.

In April last year, the TV channel REN TV reported that the miners had to create a new union, since the old one was associated with the leadership. Its representative, Kirill Sidorov, said that the delay in payments to miners was justified by various reasons – from the low cost of coal to internal conflicts in the board of directors.