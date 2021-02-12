The head of the Russian government, Mikhail Mishustin, instructed to submit data on the salaries of state employees to the Ministry of Labor by early April, reports TASS…

The prime minister noted that it is necessary to quickly study the state of affairs, collect complete information and see the real level of wages of each employee. It is also necessary to assess how the salaries of those who occupy the same positions in different institutions in the same region differ.

According to the head of government, the salary system for public sector employees should be as transparent as possible.

Earlier, Russian leader Vladimir Putin instructed to prepare solutions to eliminate problems with public sector salaries. According to him, it is necessary to study the state of affairs with the level of wages of state employees, not on average, but for specific specialists.

In addition, the head of state pointed out the need to explain the formation of public sector wages. According to Putin, in this case people will not get the impression that “the authorities are cheating them.”