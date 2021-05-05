Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed to present to the Cabinet of Ministers approaches to creating an integral system of measures to support low-income families with children. With such a request, he turned to the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Finance, according to the website government.

“By June 10, the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Finance must develop and submit to the government approaches to creating an integral system of measures to support low-income families with children in Russia. Separate instructions from Mikhail Mishustin relate to the payments announced by the president, ”the message says.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that in the context of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, support for families with children is becoming a priority area of ​​social policy. The head of state noted that it is especially important to help single-parent families in which children are in the most vulnerable position.

On April 21, during his address to the Federal Assembly, the President of Russia made several statements about support for the socially unprotected population. Putin proposed to appoint additional payments to low-income pregnant women, and also announced payments to children raised in single-parent families.