The amount of some social benefits in Russia will increase from February 1. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, reported on the government website.

We are talking about payments that are received by disabled people, veterans, Chernobyl victims, Heroes of Russia and citizens injured at work. The indexation will also affect the benefits that are due to families with children: a lump sum for the birth of a child, a monthly allowance for child care, a lump sum allowance for women registered with medical organizations in the early stages of pregnancy and a lump sum allowance for the transfer of a child to a family. The growth in the size of payments will be 4.9 percent.

The government recalled that since 2018, a unified procedure for indexing social benefits has been in effect in Russia: once a year from February 1, based on the consumer price index for the previous year.

In December 2020, it became known that Russians will begin to be notified of the personal benefits and benefits they are entitled to. The relevant information will appear on the portal of public services. In addition, it will indicate what documents need to be collected in order to issue the benefit.