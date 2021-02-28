The Russian government has decided to extend the current vehicle technical inspection system until October 1, 2021. About it reports press service of the government.

The decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“Car owners and specialized businesses will have time to properly prepare for the entry into force of the new rules of technical inspection. Such an opportunity is provided by the decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, ”the message says.

According to the decree, the validity of diagnostic cards, which expires from February 1 to September 30, 2021, will be extended until October 1, 2021. Thanks to this, motorists do not need to undergo an additional inspection, since the diagnostic cards will be automatically renewed.

Mishustin announced the decision to extend the current technical inspection system on February 25. From the new regulation it follows that the inspection of the car will be recorded in a photo, the picture must contain the coordinates of the GLONASS system with an error of no more than 15 meters.