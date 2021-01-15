The head of the Russian government, Mikhail Mishustin, expressed condolences over the death of Boris Grachevsky, director, screenwriter and artistic director of the Yeralash children’s newsreel.

In a telegram published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers, the director is called an unsurpassed master of children’s cinema and the creator of a unique newsreel.

Mishustin noted that each issue of the newsreel “gave adults and children special moments, feelings of happiness.”

More than one generation of viewers has grown up on these kind, funny and witty stories, the Prime Minister added.

Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, expressed his condolences in connection with the death of the head of Yeralash.

He noted the professional qualities of the director and reminded of his endless optimism.

Grachevsky died on the evening of January 14 at the age of 72 after being infected with the coronavirus. He was in intensive care in serious condition for two weeks. The last days I was in a medical coma.

The director will be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow. The date of farewell and funeral has not yet been announced.