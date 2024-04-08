Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin created a government commission to coordinate work on preventing and eliminating the consequences of floods. This was reported on April 8 in the Telegram channel of the Russian government.

“Chairman of the Government Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the creation of a government commission that will coordinate work to prevent and eliminate the consequences of natural phenomena in certain regions of the country caused by the negative impact of flood waters,” the statement says.

Thus, the commission was headed by the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, and the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Alexander Kozlov, became the deputy chairman of the commission. It included the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, the head of the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision Alexander Trembitsky and others.

In addition, the commission included representatives of the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard and other departments.

In Russia, floods have been recorded in the regions over the past week. On April 8, it was reported that more than 1.5 thousand houses were flooded in Orenburg, their number increased by 188 per day. At the same time, 786 people were evacuated, including 35 children, and the water level in the Ural River near Orenburg increased by 16 cm per day and amounted to 872 cm.

In addition, on April 5, a dam broke in the city of Orsk, Orenburg Region. Rescuers began evacuating people immediately. The governor of the region, Denis Pasler, said at night that all the necessary forces were working in the city to help the population and eliminate the consequences of the dam break. As reported, after the dam broke again near the village of Nikel, water reached the center of Orsk. Six adults and three children were hospitalized due to the situation in the city; their condition is not alarming.

According to the latest data, about 10.1 thousand residential buildings and more than 18.4 thousand household plots were flooded in the Orenburg region.

On behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, flew to the region to monitor and coordinate the work of rescuers. He called the flood situation in Orsk critical.