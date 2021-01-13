On the Day of the Russian Press, which is celebrated on January 13, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin made a congratulatory speech to the journalists – winners of the 2020 government prize in the field of media. The ceremony took place at the Government House.

“It has long been impossible to imagine life without information, without popular publications, portals and modern multimedia. You make the huge world open, close and accessible to millions of people, ”the head of government said.

Separately, in his speech, he touched on the topic of combating coronavirus and thanked the media representatives for timely coverage of all stages of this work.

“In the most difficult periods, you spoke in detail about the work that is going on in the“ red zones ”of hospitals. We did everything to identify and solve problems. Were the most efficient feedback channel between citizens and the state, ”Mishustin said.

The head of government also noted that starting this year, the list of laureates of the government’s media prize will be expanded. Moreover, only the expert council will now determine the worthy ones (previously, one winner was personally chosen by the prime minister. – Note).

In conclusion, Mishustin wished all those present creative success and interested readers and viewers.

“May you have enough reasons for optimism and good news in the coming year,” he said.

The editor-in-chief of Argumenty i Faktov, Igor Chernyak, who was present at the ceremony, noted that the prime minister delivered his speech “not from a piece of paper and generally spoke calmly, confidently and very worthily”.

Let us remind you that the government annually awards 10 prizes in the amount of 1 million rubles each to representatives of federal and regional media. This year, three personal and seven collective prizes were awarded. Among the laureates were Yulia Shigareva, editor of the AiF culture department, and Andrey Dorofeev, head of the illustrations department. The award went to them for a series of materials “How to equip Russia”.