Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Kemerovo today.

He will hold a meeting on the issue of transport support for the export of coal from the region, during which it is planned to consider the possibility of adjusting the damping mechanism to stabilize the fuel market. TASS…

Also, the Prime Minister will hold a meeting on the socio-economic development of the region and will meet with Governor Sergei Tsivilev.

Earlier, Mishustin visited the Altai Territory, the Novosibirsk Region and visited Tuva.

In Novosibirsk, he visited the Vector Research Center, where a vaccine against coronavirus was created, and at the Institute of Nuclear Physics he got acquainted with the work of the local collider.