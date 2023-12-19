Prime Minister Mishustin arrived on a working visit to Beijing

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived on a working visit to Beijing. This was reported by the press service of the Russian government in Telegram.

At the plane's exit, the head of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers was met by Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui, and Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov. Mishustin will stay in China until December 20. He will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and also hold talks with Premier of the State Council Li Qiang.

Earlier it was reported that the parties plan to consider the development of Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. It is noted that special attention will be paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation and promoting large joint projects in various fields.