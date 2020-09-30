Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived on a visit to the Republic of Mari El, reports TASS…

It is planned that the prime minister will meet with the head of the republic, Alexander Evstifeev, and visit a semiconductor device plant.

In addition, Mishustin is going to get acquainted with the products of the Yola agricultural holding and inspect the processing shops of the enterprise.

The prime minister also plans to meet with the recipients of subsidies under the individual program of socio-economic development of Mari El for 2020-2024.

After that, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers will go to Cheboksary, where he will visit Tekstilmash of the Tekhmashholding group of companies, the Cheboksary production association named after V. I. Chapaev and meet with the workers of these enterprises.

Mishustin will also meet with the head of Chuvashia, Oleg Nikolaev.

Earlier it was reported that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on measures to support the linen industry, which provides for subsidizing Russian textile enterprises.