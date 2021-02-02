Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived on a working trip to Kalmykia, where he will hold a meeting on water supply in the driest region of the Russian Federation, reports TASS…

The prime minister will inspect the infrastructure of the Iki-Burul water pipeline, which provides the republic with clean water. Mishustin also has a meeting with representatives of small and medium-sized businesses from the agro-industrial complex.

In addition, the prime minister’s trip program includes a meeting with the head of the republic, Batu Khasikov.

Earlier it was reported that another 1.9 billion rubles were allocated for the construction of a medical center in Tyva. The first tranche of 1.7 billion rubles for the construction of a modern infectious diseases hospital in Kyzyl was allocated in September.