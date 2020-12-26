Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the state strategy to counter the spread of HIV infection in the country until 2030. The corresponding order has been published on the portal legal information.

The Ministry of Health was instructed to submit to the government an action plan for the implementation of the state strategy in six months. It is also recommended that the authorities of Russian subjects approve regional programs to counter the spread of HIV, taking into account the coronavirus infection pandemic.

The goal of the strategy is to prevent the spread of HIV in the country.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian vaccine against HIV “CombiHIVvac”, which was created by specialists from the scientific center “Vector”, was effective in producing antibodies against the deadly virus and is safe for patients. Experts came to this conclusion after testing the vaccine on volunteers.