Alexey Druzhinin will become the new head of the Federal Agency for Railway Transport (Roszheldor). Such an order on appointment was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, reported on the official website of the government of the country.

The report says that Druzhinin was born in 1973, graduated from the Moscow State Law Academy and has experience in public service. He was the head of the legal department of Roszheldor in 2004-2005, and then moved to the service of the Ministry of Transport. In this department, he held high positions until 2014: he was deputy director of the department of legal support and legislative activity, deputy director of the department of state policy in the field of railway transport. Later, he became director of the Department of Legal Support and Legislative Activities.

Prior to his appointment to the post of head of Roszheldor, he worked as the executive director of the non-profit partnership and self-regulatory organization Union of Participants in the Market for Services of Railway Rolling Stock Operators. Druzhinin was awarded the medal “For the Development of Railways” and the sign “Honorary Railwayman”.

In December, it became known about the dismissal of the head of Roszheldor Igor Koval. His duties were temporarily transferred to the deputy head of Roszheldor Alexander Ivanov.