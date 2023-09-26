Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Russia and Belarus are jointly opposing Western sanctions. The response to such actions should be the acceleration of integration processes between countries. About this on Tuesday, September 26, he reported at the strategic session on the development of humanitarian cooperation with Belarus.

“Our unity is in demand more than ever in the current external conditions. Russia and Belarus are jointly resisting the sanctions war waged against us, illegal trade and economic restrictions, and powerful information pressure from the collective West,” he explained.

First of all, according to Mishustin, it is necessary to deepen ties in science and education. He noted that some decisions in this area have already been made and have begun to be implemented.

For example, when young people from Belarus enter Russian universities, the results of Olympiads and Centralized Testing (the Belarusian equivalent of the Unified State Exam) are taken into account, and the government quota has been increased to 1.3 thousand places for the current academic year.

In addition to scientific development, it is especially important to strengthen cultural ties: “get acquainted with the work of artists, dramatic art, attend concerts and exhibitions, read good literature,” the Russian Prime Minister added.

In addition, Mishustin also expressed regret over the restrictions faced by Russian and Belarusian athletes regarding participation in international competitions.

In this case, in his opinion, it is important for countries to “more actively develop their own national platforms, launch formats with such associations as the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS.” He also cited as an example the successful participation of the 2nd CIS Games, where Russians and Belarusians showed excellent results.

The Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation summed up that Russia and Belarus are connected by a lot of things, such as heroic events of the past, similar values, so at the moment we need to do everything necessary to preserve historical memory.

Earlier on the same day, a telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. During the negotiations, large Belarusian-Russian projects were discussed.

Prior to this, the presidents of Belarus and Russia held face-to-face negotiations in Sochi on September 15. The leaders discussed the international agenda and regional issues, as well as joint tasks in the economy, in particular in industry and agriculture.

An expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, Denis Denisov, told Izvestia on September 15 that the negotiations between Putin and Lukashenko help avoid discord between the two countries, which the collective West is trying to create.