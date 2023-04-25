Prime Minister Mishustin: indexation of the minimum wage in 2024 will increase the salaries of 4.8 million Russians by 18.5%

Millions of Russians have been promised wage increases following a 2024 increase in the minimum wage. This was stated by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, speaking at the strategic session “Improving the welfare of citizens”, his words are quoted by TASS.

The head of government recalled that from January 1 next year, on behalf of the head of state, the minimum wage will be indexed by 18.5 percent, which “will increase the wages of 4.8 million of our citizens.” He noted that “among those who work, there should not be people who can barely make ends meet.”

Mishustin announced the next increase in the minimum wage in March, speaking with an annual report in the State Duma. He noted that improving the well-being of citizens is one of the tasks of the government for the current year. According to the prime minister, the rate of indexation will be higher than the rate of inflation. After the increase in the minimum wage will be 19,242 rubles.