In the world, the situation with the coronavirus is rapidly deteriorating. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, he is quoted by TASS…

Related materials:

According to him, the epidemiological situation in many countries is tense due to the omicron strain of the coronavirus. It is important to be prepared for any scenario of the development of events, Mishustin emphasized.

The Prime Minister clarified that the deterioration of the situation with COVID-19 is observed in America, Asia and Europe. It is possible to mitigate the risks of spreading the virus with the help of a large amount of testing.