Prime Minister Mishustin: The West is exerting brutal pressure on Russia and its partner countries

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that today the West is exerting brutal pressure on Russia, as well as on the states that cooperate with it. His words convey TASS.

The prime minister spoke about this during his speech at the Russian-Turkmen business forum. “Our country and those who seek to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with us are under severe pressure. But this is not only a time of great challenges. It opens up new opportunities for us,” Mishustin stressed. According to him, first of all, this will contribute to strengthening sovereignty in the economic, financial and technological spheres.