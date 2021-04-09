Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced new measures against coronavirus, in particular, to reduce the risks of importing new strains of coronavirus into Russia. He stated this during a meeting on the production and circulation of vaccines. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the prime minister, the new strains may be more aggressive, but less studied. Russian vaccines are believed to be effective against new strains, he added.

Mishustin said that there should be no cases when a person signed up and, having come to the clinic, was refused, “because there is no vaccine.”

He called for organizing work so that citizens can plan their time. The prime minister added that the regional authorities need to work more actively and promptly with complaints, the percentage of which is now declining.

The vaccination process for people over 60 should be quick and easy. If necessary, it is necessary to organize home visits of specialists, since such citizens do not always have the opportunity to get to the vaccination point on their own.

Due to their age, they do not always have the opportunity to independently get to the vaccination point, to the polyclinics, and the entire vaccination process must be made more accessible and convenient for them, which the president has repeatedly drawn attention to. Mikhail Mishustin

Mishustin also instructed Health Minister Mikhail Murashko to talk in detail about the benefits of vaccination and how the vaccine works.

In Russia, over the past day, 9,150 new cases of coronavirus have been identified, since the beginning of the pandemic – 4,623,984. Over the entire period, 4,248,700 have recovered, 102,247 people have died.