Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that a turning point in the coronavirus crisis is coming, and the situation will continue to improve. He is quoted by RIA News Thursday, January 14th.

“I am sure that the situation will gradually improve further. A large-scale vaccination has begun, which should create a full-fledged protection against this disease, ”he said.

According to the prime minister, after the formation of general immunity, the situation in the economy will also begin to improve.

The day before, President Vladimir Putin announced the start of mass vaccination against COVID-19 for all Russians. He also noted the effectiveness of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus vector platform.

Over the past 24 hours, 24,763 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in 85 regions in Russia. Most of all new cases were registered in Moscow (5893), St. Petersburg (3041), Moscow region (1263).