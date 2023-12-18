Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, together with colleagues from the CIS countries, visited the exhibition-forum “Russia” at VDNKh on December 18.

“Mikhail Mishustin and the heads of delegations of the CIS countries began viewing the exhibition from the Achievements of Russia gallery. The exhibition is an audiovisual show with an atmospheric immersion in a journey through the main achievements of Russia,” says a message on the Russian government’s Telegram channel.

During the visit, Mishustin told the guests that the gallery is a digital model for monitoring the national development goals of the state. According to him, the model allows you to control three areas – the implementation of planned activities, electronic budget and finance, as well as feedback.

“What the president has always said, feedback is how people evaluate national projects, government programs, socio-economic initiatives from the point of view of their ideas,” Mishustin emphasized.

In turn, Natalya Virtuozova, director general of the ANO Directorate of the Exhibition of Achievements “Russia”, added that the screens represent a tunnel, which is the largest cinema in the world.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Russia exhibition-forum for the second time and toured the stands of Donbass, St. Petersburg and the Far East. In particular, he was shown a forged rose, which was made from shell fragments by a Donbass blacksmith. The rose symbolizes the expression “Donbass is the city of a million roses.” The president liked the blacksmith's work.

On December 4, Putin visited the “Russia” exhibition and forum at VDNKh for the first time. The President toured the pavilions where all regions of Russia were represented. In addition, he and the children also left a wish on the wall for visitors to the exhibition. The head of state was met by the exhibition director, volunteers and tour guides.

The exhibition-forum “Russia” opened on November 4 and will run until April 12, 2024. You can visit the exhibition for free. Registration is required for select events. Participating in it are 89 regions, 22 federal executive authorities, including ministries and the Federal Agency for State Reserves, as well as 20 companies, corporations and public organizations. A total of 131 expositions are presented.