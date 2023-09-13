Home page politics

An incident occurs on Bundestag Vice President Kubicki’s ship during a trip to Kiel. Algae and seaweed are to blame.

Kiel – During a boat trip for the Bundestag Presidium, a problem occurred on the ship belonging to Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki on the Baltic Sea. The FDP-Politician had invited his presidential colleagues on board his eleven-meter-long motorboat. “At some point a filter was closed, as they say,” said Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) on Wednesday in Kiel. “And that means he could no longer maintain the speed that we actually needed to get to the next appointment on time.”

On the Baltic Sea: Kubicki’s boat can no longer bring guests to their appointments on time

Algae and seaweed had clogged a water filter, said Kubicki. This caused the machine to become too hot. He asked the water police to take over the presidency of the Bundestag on their boat “Falshöft”. This accompanied the excursion.

“We switched from the ‘Liberty’ to the water police ship, as I said, on the open sea,” said Bas. She’s never done that before. She won’t soon forget the experience. “It was something special,” says Bas. Captain Kubicki stayed. “He then brought his boat into the harbor at slow speed.” No member of the Presidium became seasick.

Bundestag Presidium visits Kiel – President Bas is “grilled”

When asked how Kubicki was as captain, Bas said: “So he was very disciplined and he also stuck to the speed limit.” The presidium had been visiting Kiel since Monday. The idea for the new format “Presidium on site” also came from the FDP politician, said Bas. Visits to the constituencies of the other five presidential colleagues are to follow; the next trip is planned for January to Vogtland.

In the north, the MPs spoke with soldiers from the sailing training ship “Gorch Fock”, with local politicians and, on Wednesday, with students from the Altenholz high school. Bas won’t soon forget the visit either. “I was pretty grilled,” she said President of the Bundestag. (bohy/dpa)