Yesterday, the Kuwaiti Cabinet announced His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

The Council held an extraordinary meeting at Bayan Palace, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Council. At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Issa Ahmed Al-Kandari, said: “With hearts overwhelmed by sadness and pain, full of faith in God’s will and destiny, believing in the command of God Almighty, the Council of Ministers mourns the honorable Al-Sabah family, and the Kuwaiti people. The honorable one, and to the Arab and Islamic nations and the friendly peoples of the world, the death of the late, God Almighty willing, our father and shepherd of our journey, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the country, may God have mercy on him, after a fragrant journey full of dedication, giving and achievements, during which he wrote luminous pages of commitment to principles and values. And the ideals of his life that he devoted to serving his country and his Arab and Islamic nations.”

In accordance with the provisions of the Constitution regarding provisions for the succession of the emirate, the Council of Ministers called on its Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

Kuwait declared official mourning for a period of 40 days, and the closure of official departments for a period of three days, ending on the evening of Tuesday, December 19.