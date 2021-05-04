I.n Mexico City, a subway bridge partially collapsed and a train crashed in the process. Several wagons of a subway line 12 fell a few meters late Monday evening (local time) and collided with each other, as can be seen on videos that were spread on social media. Cars had been driving under the collapsed section of the overpass. Rescue workers took passengers out of the hanging wagons with a ladder. At least 13 people were killed and around 70 others injured, the AFP news agency reported.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on Twitter that she was on her way to the location of the incident at Olivos train station on the southeastern edge of the metropolis. Part of the bridge gave way. Many passers-by also gathered at the scene of the accident.