Unai bustinza he is a soldier. Captain (or colonel, as they call in Leganés) of a team with which, under his command, there is no small battle. “When we have to go to war with him, he can go quietly”, Asier Garitano defined it back in 2016, when the dream of going up to the First Division was just that, a dream. Since that phrase, five years have passed, a promotion, a relegation and a frustrated playoff to return to the elite. Life cycle in which Bustinza has played an initially expansive role, but has now been diminished by the injury. Bad luck has struck the owner of the blue and white bracelet.

Saturday before him Amorebieta, Bustinza returned to ownership. He played from the start against Burgos (0-0) e Ibiza (1-2), but after this last game, he disappeared from the next two lineups due to a performance issue. ‘Bus’, as they know him in the changing room, was not up to the task. He himself recognized it in an interview in which, true to his hard-working and sincere character, he admitted that he still lacked to be the one he would like. Hence his presence in front of the Amorebieta was eye-catching.

Bustinza’s resistance

Garitano he placed it again glued to the lime, surely in anticipation that Randjelovic attack more than defend. With two half centers also offensive cut (Pardo, Gaku) it was necessary to have good men to cover the blue and white backs. It happened, however, that Bustinza did not have his afternoon. At 17 ‘he received a blow to the thigh that left him touched. Another would have retired at the same time. Unai held on until at 33 ‘his body could not take it anymore and he had to leave the pitch amid Butarque’s ovation. Analgesic gesture without much effect on the defender’s face. The frustration was evident.

Because it is not the last time that a similar scene has been observed in the last year. On April 4, against Sabadell, something similar happened to him. Injured from minute 1, he played forcing to help his team. He resisted until 38 ‘. A tear in a tendon left him touched for that game and for the remainder of the season. On that occasion there was no audience to applaud his gallantry, something that Asier Garitano did.

“Surely any other player would be unthinkable. He has been there, as a great player and a great captain “commented the coach. On Saturday Bergara’s own coach launched a message of calm about the defender’s ailment. “Knowing him, Bustinza will be annoyed in a couple of days, but he will be back. He only has one blow to the quadriceps ”, specified the coach.

Drop in number of matches

Despite his message, the truth is that uncertainty hovers over his physical state. Last season the injuries prevented him from being with the regularity of yesteryear. He went from playing 35 official duels in the 19-20 season to competing only 19 the following season. Now the high competition on the right back and, again, the physical problems, threaten to give him the regularity that he would like, not only in games, but in training sessions. “I only focus on leaving the training without the face of few friends because I do not feel pain “, He came to confess at the beginning of the year in AS when asked about its possible renewal, the one that was closed months later until 2023.

Hold it was, they say in Butarque, a priority not only for that honor and struggle that he represents on the pitch, but also for a leadership that, off the pitch, few in the Lega dressing room represent. Sole survivor of promotion to Primea, it is this mix of factors that makes it expected and gives confidence above the average. Although luck does not smile lately, everyone wants to have the soldier by their side Bustinza.