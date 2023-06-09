A beautiful litigation, until everything is blown up. Terrible closing. Third quarter, second game and, in his attempt to subtract, Carlos Alcaraz is suspended in the air, draws the foreshortening to hit a forehand and when he falls, he feels that he has broken. That’s where the semifinal ends. The action continues, but the party is dead. He does not abandon Spanish, but everything has been said. Again, misfortune, misfortune. The physical. Carlitos and injuries. The calf hurts, the quadriceps, the groin. His soul hurts. Injury? A cramp? The Roland Garros that he wanted so much is gone and Novak Djokovic – “I feel very sorry for him, he is an incredible competitor; he will win this tournament many times ”– he lands in his seventh final in Paris, the 34th of a Grand Slam: 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 and 6-1, after 3h 23m. The Serbian is just one step away from his twenty-third great and from recovering the world throne; Only Alexander Zverev or Casper Ruud, cited in the other semifinal, can prevent it. Bad taste in the mouth in the Bois de Boulogne, on this muggy Friday. He’s a kid.

“It can’t be”, laments the Murcian before, at the moment in which the dream ends. “It can’t be, man”, he addresses his number one coach. “It’s not just here, it’s here and here and here,” he conveys to the physio. “I’m going to give myself a chance…”, he tells the chair umpire, Aurélie Tourte, who, in an almost maternal attitude, points out that if he stops developing, he loses the game and that later, when the boy (20 years old) has already been treated, he decides exclusively. Alcaraz follows, but this assault on Paris ends and the old order (for the moment) prevails. Another accident. In January it was the abdominal (before traveling to Australia); in March (Rio de Janeiro) a leg; last year another mishap in the core (November, Paris-Bercy) and now the physique (punished by the tension) slows him down again at a delicate moment, when he had managed to balance an episode of maximum demand with the veteran totem of the Balkans, 16 years older.

More information

Before everything explodes, the head office smells of a great day and Djokovic, who knows everything, brings a tuxedo to the party and wears his best clothes. The Serbian definitely comes out of the hole. It is Nole (36 years old) in all his expression, the imperial Serb, the portentous, the dominant; excellent in each and every one of his blows. Masterful in interpretation. He shifts up and down, changes heights, arches the shot to keep the guy from hitting it comfortably, and shamelessly shoots his backhand, over and over again. There’s the key, he thinks. Not because the one from Alcaraz falters there, in any way, but because he doesn’t even remotely want the one in front to have the slightest opportunity to take his right for a walk, that drive so beastly that on this occasion he loses presence.

Alcaraz limps at the moment of the mishap. Associated Press/LaPresse Jean-Francois Badias (APS)

The Spaniard starts with three errors, which is rare. The first left of him, open, goes to the corridor, and the second is guessed by Djokovic, who the day before had been rehearsing for half an hour how to try to abort that resource. They are measured on the net, and the one in Belgrade becomes immense, without leaving a single gap. “I-de-mo, I-de-mo, I-de-mo!”. “Come on, come on, come on!” His compatriots wrap him up from the stands. Djokovic’s backhand cuts, he finds the bottom line again and again from both profiles and imposes his plan. He puts one gear or another, as it suits him, and Alcaraz begins to lose himself in that mental labyrinth into which so many have fallen. He goes headlong into the quagmire. Djokovic started playing this match from day 1 in Paris, disguised as a little lamb.

Before, an anthological reverse

You can never underestimate its category or its reliability. The first time he has, the bite is huge. It breaks and grows. Doubts, doubts and more doubts until the semifinal, but at the moment of truth, he resizes himself, levitates through the Chatrier, closes doors – five options of break annulled in the first five attempts that the Murcian has available – and involves the duel of the pastiness that interests him. He bounces the ball a thousand times, goes on forever in each service, slows down when the wind blows and the dust gets into his eyes. Djokovic the strategist. The chief. He angles with a pen and sprays the cheat game. And Alcaraz, who up to this point in the tournament had navigated calm waters, begins to convey his nervousness. He is tense, he suffers.

Djokovic and Alcaraz greet each other at the end of the match. JULIEN DE ROSA (AFP)

The phrase is more than revealing. The tennis player shouts first, but then the boy he idolizes does. He can’t contain it. “There hasn’t been a single point from more than five shots, that’s what I have to change!”, He goes to his bench. “Am I going to beat Djokovic to the first beat? Well no! ”, He turns to his technician, Juan Carlos Ferrero. He saves the first set point, but eventually gives up. In any case, Carlitos has that survival instinct that sets the best apart. He doesn’t give up, he fights, he turns to the one he can connect to and rebels. There is party. He expresses himself with another of his genius, another maneuver to keep; This one, straight to the Louvre. It is a bird? It is a plane? No, it’s Carlitos, the sprinter with two legs like rockets. He emulates the genius Federer –27 years ago, 2006, against the Argentine David Nalbandian–, by running back and inventing a huge, violent, flat, millimeter reverse.

partisan reaction

The partisan anthem sounds, the beautiful bye which matches the reaction. “Come on machine, go for him!”, they encourage him. Cag-los, Cag-los, Cag-los!”, the central is pronounced. Finally, he scratches the break, but Djokovic returns it, irreducible; he raises the Serb to 0-40 and then wastes a chance for 6-5, a backhand too long to the aisle. Here comes Carlos. He is 20 years old, but he already knows a few tricks and puts the crowd on his side, haranguing them and straightening up. He doesn’t seem to get tired, running from here to there. Now yes, he enjoys it. He re-engages, set equal. And Nole, who had previously requested medical assistance to have his forearm massaged, harmed from putting the racket so much to repel the cannon fire, goes to the locker room. He needs to ruminate, look in the mirror. He has defined the sleeve in nuances, but he guesses a possible avalanche.

On the way back, misfortune soon arrives and with it a topsy-turvy semifinal. The script is torn to shreds, there is no common thread and an uncertain scenario. Not even Alcaraz himself knows very well what is happening to him, upset by the incident and completely limited. He touches one leg, also the other; one knee, the other; he looks at his box, bewilderment, pain, contorted face. They treat him in the locker room and he continues, but nothing makes sense anymore and the game is not a game. Even so, Nole howls, clenches his fist at each point and celebrates furiously. She is suspicious from start to finish. It rains some whistles but she leaves to applause. She is in her seventh final, just a coup de grace from her twenty-third major and the record of all records. The misfortune of one is the glory of the other.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.