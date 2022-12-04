The novelist Paul Sheldon, known for creating “Misery”, suffered a serious accident on the highway. He was rescued by Annie Wilkes, his number one fan in the world, who cares for him in her home and helps create her new book. That would have been a happy ending, but good stories require tragedy and Stephen King’s need plenty of scares so we don’t forget who the master of horror is.

As the days go by, the protagonist discovers that he has fallen prey to a psychotic admirer and we become witnesses of her torment. Paul’s vulnerability and strong will draws us in, while the terrifying Annie makes us feel lucky not to be in the shoes of her victim.

It’s suspense cubed thanks to a monstrous performance by Kathy Bates. Her interpretation is not top-notch, but rather Oscar-worthy. It’s hard to think of a worse character to be locked in with after Baby Jane and Jack Torrance, but the actress pulls off the miracle.

However, it took two to tango. There is no victimizer without a victim. That’s how it is. We are talking about James Caan, whose indispensable work has been appreciated over the years and even by Stephen King himself.

No tricks or cheats. They are two characters in a closed place building this harrowing nightmare, which could be harmful for claustrophobic people and those who do not have scissors to cut the incessant tension. All without apparent difficulty that makes us wonder how they did it even though the keys to their success are in front of us.