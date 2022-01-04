It was bad luck last night on roads between Richmond (the capital of the state of Virginia) and Washington DC. Some Americans who wanted to go to work Monday morning were stuck in a mile-long traffic jam due to a snow storm and falling trees.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine reports on Twitter that he left home Monday afternoon to drive to work in Washington DC. “Usually a two-hour drive. But Tuesday morning, 19 hours later, I’m still not at the Capitol.’ Road workers spend hours trying to clear the road somewhat, which is a pain. Several cars are running out of petrol in the meantime.

Susan Phalen and her four dogs are stuck on the now infamous highway I-95 for more than 10 hours. Phalen left Monday evening and thought he would only be gone for an hour. “So this can be in the record books,” she tells Tuesday morning CNN. “If I had started walking, I would have been there even faster.” Phalen saw that several motorists were continuously switching their cars off and on. “Because we had to save fuel, but sometimes also let the heating blare.”

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below:

#Misery #American #highway #motorists #stuck #night #freezing #cold