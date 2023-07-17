“Whoever does not love their homeland does not love anyone”: Olga Guillot

The RAE says in its dictionary, with which I sometimes have serious and amusing disagreements, that miserable is be mean or scoundrelthe first definition of the word, followed by four more: extremely stingy, extremely poorsaid of one thing: insignificant either without importance and finally establishes that miserable is to be miserable, dejected or unhappy.

as you will understand I can’t think of another word to describe the attitude of the man president that in recent weeks – thank God – he found the right fit. In sinaloa the man governor It doesn’t make us look bad, faithful to its leader, it follows the path of the abuse of power.

The index of social progress touches reality, Economists point out that in 30 states of the country it has not prospered. More screwed then, to make it clear. The point is not the distribution of resources, which is what they call social programs. The interesting thing is the recoilthe phrase of “first the poor” it’s a slap to the regime or, allow me the irony, absolute congruence. There are more poor nowround numbers 5 million. Quality of life has not increased. The man president stumbles every other day with his arrogance. His signature words: conservatives and neoliberals they seem to blur, to another dead person with that petate. The hate that sows -with the fervor of a local farmer- it is disproportionate, The division of the Mexicans is a personal crusade in a mind obsessed with power and destruction..

The man president leaves a debt to history and to many and many who believed in him and that, although they do not recognize it, they know for sure that it failed and they were deceived, as the song by the great Ferrusquilla says “you know better than anyone that you failed me, that you forgot what you promised”…

On November 9, 1989, part of the building was symbolically demolished. Wall which, built in 1961, had separated berlinopen the door of the reunification of Germany where do you think they chose to go? think about it When the Venezuelans they had to leave their country by the millions where do you think they went? I did not know that they rented a boat to get to Cuba. all the same Central America and Mexicothe migration which route follows Here the government presumes the amount of remittancesunder sight, shame on such daring nonsense.

In the University of Guadalajara On December 2, 1972, Dr. Salvador Allende, President of Chileuttered historical speech from which the phrase “being young and not being a revolutionary is a contradiction” emerged, I remember it because in our youth we believed and continue to believe -filing the assertions- in a state that takes care of society, that establishes conditions of equality and opportunities and cover health, education, security as the base of the fortress of the population. Freedom + Equality = Democracy, the equation is simple and because it is simple it is hard, to reach it there are centuries of history and struggle of humanity and of the national process itself. do you want to Mexico? do not succumb, do not give in, do not believe at face value everything someone tells you who has not been able to unite his people and we are all people, do not believe in those who do not govern for freedom but for control, in those who have to Mexico in flames because he has given up the tranquility of the homeland without any shame. In a narrative that remained in the title of 4T because to date no one knows how to explain what it is about and It is better for us that upright and nationalist Mexicans remain in the armed forces that they understand the function of each institution and do not approve the faults to the Constitution. If he is lost, he will not hesitate in a call to submission. May my words fail and do not have that reason for being. I would confirm to be miserable and sick of power.

Postscript. –Resist Autonomous University of Sinaloa!

Postscript 2.- Please let’s not live as if nothing happened.

