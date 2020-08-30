D.hat identity can be complicated. The actor Mišel Matičević, for example, answers the phone from Budapest. He’s currently a Hungarian for Netflix.

In the cinema (in Visar Morina’s film “Exil”, which has just started) he is Xhafer, a Kosovar who his colleagues think is a Croat. On television (in “Babylon Berlin”) he is the Armenian and soon in the miniseries “Oktoberfest 1900” he is a brewer who emigrated from Berlin to Franconia. The fact that he was Clemens Brentano and Major von Crampas doesn’t make it easier to look for Matičević’s true identity in his roles.