Mise, Giorgetti indicates the new general managers

The Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti has completed the reorganization process of the Ministry of Economic Development, started on 30 October with the publication of the new regulation in the Official Gazette, indicating the new ones general managers who will have the task of supporting him in the task of planning and determining the industrial and development policy of the country, also through the implementation of investment projects provided for in Pnrr.

Mise, the names of the new general managers

In the list of proposals by appointment which will become operational with the Decree of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers are listed Antonio Bartoloni, Directorate General for industrial reconversion and large production chains; Giuseppe Bronzino, Directorate General for Business Incentives; Loredana Gulino, Directorate-General for the market, competition, consumer protection and technical legislation; Maurizio Montemagno, Directorate-General for Industrial Policy, Innovation and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises; Francesco Soro, Directorate General for Electronic Communications, Broadcasting and Postal Services; Eva Spina, Directorate-General for Communications Technologies and Information Security, Higher Institute of Communications and Information Technologies; Simone Vellucci, Mission Unit National Recovery and Resilience Plan; Fabio Vitale, Directorate-General for the Supervision of Cooperative Entities and Companies.

But also Mario Fiorentino, highly specialized study, consultancy, research and inspection assignment, in coordination with the office of the Secretary General, the Directorate General for Industrial Policy, Innovation and SMEs and the Directorate General for Industrial Conversion and Large Production Chains ; Carlo Sappino, assignment of study, consultancy, research and inspection, of high specialization, in coordination with the office of the Secretary General and in conjunction with the Directorate General for electronic communication, broadcasting and postal services in the telecommunications sector, with particular reference the simplification and rationalization of the administrative procedures and of the supervisory and control activities of the territorial inspectorates in the radioelectric field; Amedeo Teti, highly specialized study, consultancy, research and inspection assignment, in coordination with the office of the Secretary General and in conjunction with the Directorate General for business incentives. The minister also designated: Barbara Luisi, Deputy Secretary General. Instead, they remained operational because they were not involved in the reorganization of the Ministry’s governance responsibilities: Benedetto Mineo, general secretary; Antonio Lirosi, Directorate-General for the Protection of Industrial Property – Italian Patent and Trademark Office; Gianfrancesco Romeo, Directorate General for Resources, Organization, Information Systems and Budget.