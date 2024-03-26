Borsellino misdirection, the general prosecutor's office: “The cooperation between the SISDE and the prosecutors is disturbing”

“The first singular, but also disturbing episode”, on the misdirection of the Via D'Amelio massacre in which judge Paolo Borsellino and five escort agents were killed, “regards the collaboration between the Caltanissetta Prosecutor's Office and the Sisde, in the person of Bruno Contrada”. “A collaborative relationship that was started the following day on the initiative of the then Prosecutor Giovanni Tinebra”. The indictment begins with these words General Prosecutor's Office of Caltanissetta in the appeal process on the misdirection of the investigation into the massacre of 19 July 1992.

Three policemen who investigated the massacre are in the dock under the orders of the former Flying Squad Director Arnaldo La Barbera, who died in 2002. They are Mario Bo, Fabrizio Mattei and Michele Ribaudo. They are accused of complicity in slander, aggravated by having facilitated Cosa Nostra, for having pushed Scarantino, Salvatore Candura and Francesco Andriotta to falsely declare the massacre, accusing themselves and indicating 7 other people as guilty. In the first instance, the fall of the aggravating mafia triggered the statute of limitations for the first two while Ribaudo was acquitted because the fact did not constitute a crime.

“Bruno Contrada, heard during the trial, says that he motivated this collaboration between the Prosecutor's Office and Sisde – says prosecutor Maurizio Bonaccorso, who was applied to the Attorney General's Office for the appeal process – due to the fact that the Caltanissetta Flying Squad did not have in-depth knowledge of the mafia families of Palermo. When, however, the investigations were conducted by the Caltanissetta Flying Squad.”

“What did the SISDE bring with respect to ascertaining the facts to ascertain responsibility for the D'Amelio massacre? Nothing. From a point of view of ascertaining the facts, as they unfolded.” Thus the prosecutor Maurizio Bonaccorso, continuing the indictment in the appeal process of misdirection on the massacre in Via D'Amelio, which began today before the Court of Appeal of Caltanissetta presided over by Giovambattista Tona. Then the magistrate, in the courtroom there are also the deputy general prosecutors Antonino Patti and Gaetano Bono, recalls what was reported on 15 December 2021 at the Borsellino quater trial by the former prosecutor Antonio Ingroia. “He reports that the day after the massacre in Via D'Amelio, on 20 July 1992, he met the then Prosecutor of Caltanissetta Giovanni Tinebra.

During the vigil, colleagues Ignazio De Francisci and Teresa Principato told Ingroia about the confidences that Borsellino had given him and what his collaborator Gaspare Mutolo had heard a few days earlier and he had mentioned the names of two colluding subjects: Domenico Signorino (Palermo prosecutor who committed suicide shortly after ed.) and Bruno Contrada”, the former Sisde official who led the Services in Palermo at that time. “This circumstance was mentioned by Ingroia to Tinebra on 20 July 1992 – says prosecutor Bonaccorso – And despite the fact that there was this alarming information on 20 July, Tinebra continues this collaboration between its Prosecutor's Office and the Sisde”.

The relationship between the Caltanissetta Prosecutor's Office and the Sisde, immediately after the Via D'Amelio massacre, “was prohibited by law”, “disturbing in light of the statements made by Antonio Ingroia”, and “does not produce any useful element for the 'ascertainment of the truth is not a piece of the mosaic of massacres'. This was said by Caltanissetta prosecutor Maurizio Bonaccorso, during the indictment of the trial on the misdirection of the Via D'Amelio massacre in Caltanissetta. Three policemen in the dock: Mario Bo, Fabrizio Mattei and Michele Ribaudo. They are accused of complicity in slander, aggravated by having facilitated Cosa Nostra, for having pushed Scarantino, Salvatore Candura and Francesco Andriotta, to declare falsely about the massacre, accusing themselves and indicating 7 other people as guilty. In the first instance the fall of the aggravating mafia triggered the statute of limitations for the first two while Ribaudo was acquitted because the fact did not constitute a crime.

The day after the massacre in Via D'Amelio, the then chief prosecutor of Caltanissetta, Gianni Tinebra, called the then head of the secret services Bruno Contrada to ask him to “lend a hand in the investigation into the explosion” that killed Paolo Borsellino and five escort men. It was Contrada himself who told it in the courtroom in 2019, at the first degree trial for misdirection on the investigation into the massacre, who was heard by the prosecutor's office as a witness assisted by a lawyer.

“I had a conversation with the prosecutor of Caltanissetta Tinebra on 20 July 1992 – Contrada had said – he asked me to contribute to the investigations, but among the various things I proposed to him and the various objections I had made to his request to collaborate in the investigations , the main thing was that I was no longer in the judicial police. I had also objected that I would not undertake any information activities, because that was my task, unless in agreement with the judicial police bodies involved, both the Police and the Carabinieri”. Acting as an intermediary between the prosecutor and the number three of the services was the then police chief Vincenzo Parisi. “The meeting with Tinebra was the day after the massacre and not months later – Contrada continued – It is clear that it was a complicated affair and a wide-ranging investigation was needed”.

Misdirection Borsellino, Pg: “Absolute bad faith on the part of La Barbera and the police or a crazy lead?”

“There is no plausible explanation, what is the explanation for the deposition” of the Via D'Amelio massacre? “If we don't assume the absolute bad faith of Arnaldo La Barbera and his investigators, this is a crazy investigative lead.” This was said by prosecutor Maurizio Bonaccorso speaking in the indictment of the appeal process on the Via D'Amelio massacre of the management of the three false collaborators Vincenzo Scarantino, Salvatore Candura and Francesco Andiotta.