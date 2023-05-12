Miscusi, the new Milanese opening for the fresh pasta brand

The Miscusi fresh pasta brand from Milan “bursts of health” judging by the exploit that he has managed to capitalize on since 2017, when their restaurant project saw the light from the idea of ​​two young twenty-eight-year-olds: Alberto Cartasegna and Filippo Mottolese. The news of a new opening in Milan in the food district of Piazza Gae Aulenti confirms it.

As well as continues to be confirmed and recognized the value of the brand of catering, which has just had a investment round of 10 million euros. After all, the “Miscusi family” – as the brand is defined on its Ig profile – maintains its informal vocation and close to customers but it certainly cannot be said that it is “family-run”, at least in the traditional sense of the expression. Far from it, in fact the brand is present in 6 Italian cities with 13 activities – 14 with the next one – and boasts a staff of 300 employees.

Miscusi, next opening in Piazza Gae Aulenti: the news

The new food corner in Porta Nuova in Milan will not be like the other Miscusi restaurants already present. The first absolute novelty is undoubtedly the recovery of the concept of catering “Fast Casual”, that is, designed to be aimed at a target of customers who want to eat healthy, but also tasty food, without spending a fortune. In this specific case, it will be a new formula, which does not include table service – for which they already have their own restaurants that offer a more traditional culinary experience – which can be enjoyed during a short lunch break in the centre. You can order comfortably from your smartphone via Qr code – perhaps while you are going down the escalators that lead to the food district – and easily pick up your tin tray, with the plate of steaming pasta. All “framed” by a sustainable paper packagingmuch appreciated these days.

