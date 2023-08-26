Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2023 – 10:30 am

The commander of the Army, General Tomás Paiva, stated that “misconduct” will be “repudiated and corrected” by the institution, during the celebrations of Soldier’s Day this Friday, 25th. former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are being investigated for an illegal trade in jewels, which were omitted from the Presidency’s collection and sold abroad.

Soldier’s Day celebrates the birthday of Luís Alves de Lima e Silva, known as Duque de Caxias, who is the patron saint of the Brazilian Army. When talking about Caxias’ trajectory, Paiva stated that “misconduct” is not in line with the expected posture of the military, and that the confidence of Brazilians in the Armed Forces was conquered thanks to compliance with the Constitution and respect for “ethical principles and moral values”.

“My subordinates, guided by the spirit of serving the Homeland, you are the faithful trustees of Brazilians, which was only obtained through extreme dedication to fulfilling the constitutional mission and absolute respect for ethical principles and moral values. This collective behavior is not consistent with any deviations in conduct, which are repudiated and corrected, following the example of what Caxias always did, the forger of the Brazilian military character”, said Paiva. The acting president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes were present at the event.

The Soldier’s Day ceremony took place at the Army Headquarters, in Brasília. Last year, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters camped outside the site, calling for military intervention. Investigations by the Federal Police (PF) and the Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) on January 8 analyze whether the military contributed or omitted to the concentration that provoked the invasion of the buildings of the Three Powers.

Lieutenant colonel and general are investigated in the case of jewels

In addition to January 8, the Federal Police is investigating the participation of officials in the scheme to sell jewelry received by the former president on official trips. According to the investigations, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, who served as an assistant to the former head of the Executive, and his father, reserve general Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid, sold or tried to sell objects of value that were delivered by foreign entourages to Bolsonaro and omitted from public power.

According to the PF, the amounts obtained from the sales were converted into cash and may have entered the former president’s personal assets, through “oranges” and without using the formal banking system, with the aim of hiding the origin, the location and property values.

General Lourena Cid was the target of a search and seizure on the morning of August 11. In an image obtained by the PF, the general’s reflection appears in a photo used to negotiate a sculpture that Bolsonaro received in the United Arab Emirates. He had a seat at the top of the Army officer corps until 2019 and is among the most prestigious names in the military in recent decades. The general’s alleged involvement in the scheme caused unease at the top of the institution.

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid would have been responsible for selling a Rolex watch, estimated at R$300,000 and received by Bolsonaro on a presidential trip to Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Military shared coup messages in WhatsApp group

The PF also investigates the sharing of messages with a scammer content in a WhatsApp group. Among the members were Mauro Cid and André Luís Cruz Correia, who worked at the Institutional Security Office (GSI), the body responsible for President Lula’s personal security, and who was exonerated on August 10th. In addition to anti-democratic content, Army members also sent threats to Minister Alexandre de Moraes.